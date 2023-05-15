English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gillanders Arbu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.16 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.16 crore in March 2023 down 6.88% from Rs. 76.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2023 down 36.17% from Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2023 down 40.97% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2022.

    Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 75.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 9.63% over the last 12 months.

    Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.1699.1976.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.1699.1976.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.4620.1628.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.7021.811.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.00-5.696.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3229.9925.48
    Depreciation2.182.292.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.1029.7430.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.610.88-18.21
    Other Income3.573.584.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.044.46-14.08
    Interest3.252.833.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.291.63-17.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.291.63-17.86
    Tax-1.81-0.25-2.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.481.88-15.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.481.88-15.04
    Equity Share Capital21.3421.3421.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.600.88-7.05
    Diluted EPS-9.600.88-7.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.600.88-7.05
    Diluted EPS-9.600.88-7.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Gillanders Arbu #Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:51 am