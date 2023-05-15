Gillanders Arbu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.16 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.16 crore in March 2023 down 6.88% from Rs. 76.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2023 down 36.17% from Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2023 down 40.97% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2022.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 75.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 9.63% over the last 12 months.