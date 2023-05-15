Gillanders Arbu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.16 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.16 crore in March 2023 down 6.88% from Rs. 76.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2023 down 36.17% from Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2023 down 40.97% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2022.
Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 75.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 9.63% over the last 12 months.
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.16
|99.19
|76.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.16
|99.19
|76.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.46
|20.16
|28.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.70
|21.81
|1.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.00
|-5.69
|6.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.32
|29.99
|25.48
|Depreciation
|2.18
|2.29
|2.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.10
|29.74
|30.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.61
|0.88
|-18.21
|Other Income
|3.57
|3.58
|4.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.04
|4.46
|-14.08
|Interest
|3.25
|2.83
|3.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.29
|1.63
|-17.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.29
|1.63
|-17.86
|Tax
|-1.81
|-0.25
|-2.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.48
|1.88
|-15.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.48
|1.88
|-15.04
|Equity Share Capital
|21.34
|21.34
|21.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.60
|0.88
|-7.05
|Diluted EPS
|-9.60
|0.88
|-7.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.60
|0.88
|-7.05
|Diluted EPS
|-9.60
|0.88
|-7.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited