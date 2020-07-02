Gillanders Arbu Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore, down 24.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore in March 2020 down 24.45% from Rs. 166.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2020 down 15.49% from Rs. 18.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.16 crore in March 2020 down 301.87% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2019.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 29.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.17% returns over the last 6 months and -29.18% over the last 12 months.