Gillanders Arbu Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore, down 24.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.61 crore in March 2020 down 24.45% from Rs. 166.26 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2020 down 15.49% from Rs. 18.29 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.16 crore in March 2020 down 301.87% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2019.
Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 29.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.17% returns over the last 6 months and -29.18% over the last 12 months.
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.61
|156.39
|166.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.61
|156.39
|166.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.62
|44.08
|58.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.64
|25.64
|7.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.20
|2.01
|27.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|13.07
|Employees Cost
|30.75
|34.44
|33.43
|Depreciation
|3.70
|4.06
|4.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.20
|42.08
|35.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.50
|4.08
|-13.17
|Other Income
|2.64
|4.81
|4.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.86
|8.89
|-8.49
|Interest
|10.34
|9.74
|10.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.20
|-0.85
|-18.67
|Exceptional Items
|9.58
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.62
|-0.85
|-18.67
|Tax
|-0.49
|0.49
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.13
|-1.34
|-18.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.13
|-1.34
|-18.29
|Equity Share Capital
|21.34
|21.34
|21.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.90
|-0.63
|-8.57
|Diluted EPS
|-9.90
|-0.63
|-8.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.90
|-0.63
|-8.57
|Diluted EPS
|-9.90
|-0.63
|-8.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am