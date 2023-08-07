Gillanders Arbu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.39 crore, down 31.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.39 crore in June 2023 down 31.49% from Rs. 110.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2023 down 115.52% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2023 down 76% from Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 71.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 16.06% over the last 12 months.