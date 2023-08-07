English
    Gillanders Arbu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.39 crore, down 31.49% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.39 crore in June 2023 down 31.49% from Rs. 110.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2023 down 115.52% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2023 down 76% from Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022.

    Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 71.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 16.06% over the last 12 months.

    Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.3971.16110.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.3971.16110.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.0112.4625.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.334.701.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.6320.005.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.0824.3231.11
    Depreciation2.322.182.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.5030.1036.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.22-22.617.75
    Other Income2.773.571.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.55-19.049.73
    Interest2.763.254.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.22-22.295.70
    Exceptional Items----10.65
    P/L Before Tax-2.22-22.2916.35
    Tax0.22-1.810.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.44-20.4815.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.44-20.4815.71
    Equity Share Capital21.3421.3421.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-9.607.36
    Diluted EPS-1.14-9.607.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-9.607.36
    Diluted EPS-1.14-9.607.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Gillanders Arbu #Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:00 am

