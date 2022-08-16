 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gillanders Arbu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.04 crore, up 86.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.04 crore in June 2022 up 86.53% from Rs. 59.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022 up 735.38% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2021.

Gillanders Arbu EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2021.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 67.35 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.59% over the last 12 months.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.04 76.42 59.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.04 76.42 59.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.61 28.74 19.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.36 1.44 4.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.40 6.06 -21.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.11 25.48 26.25
Depreciation 2.23 2.12 2.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.57 30.78 28.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.75 -18.21 0.61
Other Income 1.98 4.13 6.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.73 -14.08 7.25
Interest 4.03 3.78 5.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.70 -17.86 1.88
Exceptional Items 10.65 -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.35 -17.86 1.88
Tax 0.64 -2.82 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.71 -15.04 1.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.71 -15.04 1.88
Equity Share Capital 21.34 21.34 21.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.36 -7.05 0.88
Diluted EPS 7.36 -7.05 0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.36 -7.05 0.88
Diluted EPS 7.36 -7.05 0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

 

Aug 16, 2022
