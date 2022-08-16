Gillanders Arbu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.04 crore, up 86.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.04 crore in June 2022 up 86.53% from Rs. 59.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022 up 735.38% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2021.

Gillanders Arbu EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2021.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 67.35 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.59% over the last 12 months.