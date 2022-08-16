English
    Gillanders Arbu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.04 crore, up 86.53% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.04 crore in June 2022 up 86.53% from Rs. 59.00 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022 up 735.38% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2021.

    Gillanders Arbu EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2021.

    Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 67.35 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.59% over the last 12 months.

    Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.0476.4259.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.0476.4259.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.6128.7419.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.361.444.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.406.06-21.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1125.4826.25
    Depreciation2.232.122.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.5730.7828.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.75-18.210.61
    Other Income1.984.136.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.73-14.087.25
    Interest4.033.785.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.70-17.861.88
    Exceptional Items10.65----
    P/L Before Tax16.35-17.861.88
    Tax0.64-2.82--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.71-15.041.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.71-15.041.88
    Equity Share Capital21.3421.3421.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.36-7.050.88
    Diluted EPS7.36-7.050.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.36-7.050.88
    Diluted EPS7.36-7.050.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
     
    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Gillanders Arbu #Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:27 pm
