Gillanders Arbu Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.26 crore, down 61.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.26 crore in June 2020 down 61.19% from Rs. 152.67 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.95 crore in June 2020 down 304.62% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2020 down 106.21% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2019.
Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 29.15 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.78% returns over the last 6 months and -7.46% over the last 12 months.
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.26
|125.61
|152.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.26
|125.61
|152.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.56
|36.62
|58.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.84
|8.64
|18.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.59
|29.20
|-12.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|17.40
|Employees Cost
|25.16
|30.75
|37.23
|Depreciation
|3.35
|3.70
|3.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.67
|40.20
|27.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.91
|-23.50
|1.71
|Other Income
|1.85
|2.64
|5.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.06
|-20.86
|7.51
|Interest
|9.89
|10.34
|10.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.95
|-31.20
|-3.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|9.58
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.95
|-21.62
|-3.45
|Tax
|--
|-0.49
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.95
|-21.13
|-3.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.95
|-21.13
|-3.45
|Equity Share Capital
|21.34
|21.34
|21.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.54
|-9.90
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-6.54
|-9.90
|-1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.54
|-9.90
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-6.54
|-9.90
|-1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am