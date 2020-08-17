Gillanders Arbu Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.26 crore, down 61.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.26 crore in June 2020 down 61.19% from Rs. 152.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.95 crore in June 2020 down 304.62% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2020 down 106.21% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2019.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 29.15 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.78% returns over the last 6 months and -7.46% over the last 12 months.