Gillanders Arbu Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 152.67 crore, down 4.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.67 crore in June 2019 down 4.2% from Rs. 159.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2019 down 1166.14% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2019 down 31.96% from Rs. 16.80 crore in June 2018.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 35.20 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.21% returns over the last 6 months and -42.15% over the last 12 months.