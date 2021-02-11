Gillanders Arbu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 96.16 crore, down 38.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.16 crore in December 2020 down 38.51% from Rs. 156.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2020 down 1797.29% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 102.55% from Rs. 12.95 crore in December 2019.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 46.50 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)