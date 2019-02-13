Gillanders Arbu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 182.38 crore, up 6.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 182.38 crore in December 2018 up 6.98% from Rs. 170.47 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 down 144.56% from Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2018 down 30.58% from Rs. 19.13 crore in December 2017.
Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 53.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.17% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|182.38
|197.37
|170.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|182.38
|197.37
|170.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.42
|68.76
|51.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.72
|19.22
|19.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.28
|-11.29
|1.41
|Power & Fuel
|16.03
|20.12
|15.11
|Employees Cost
|36.73
|40.59
|33.90
|Depreciation
|4.25
|4.35
|2.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.69
|31.51
|30.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.83
|24.11
|16.16
|Other Income
|1.20
|0.49
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.03
|24.60
|16.98
|Interest
|11.73
|10.81
|10.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.71
|13.79
|6.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.71
|13.79
|6.36
|Tax
|0.12
|1.78
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.83
|12.01
|6.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.83
|12.01
|6.36
|Equity Share Capital
|21.34
|21.34
|21.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|5.63
|2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|5.63
|2.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|5.63
|2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|5.63
|2.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited