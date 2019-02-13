Gillanders Arbu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 182.38 crore, up 6.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.38 crore in December 2018 up 6.98% from Rs. 170.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 down 144.56% from Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2018 down 30.58% from Rs. 19.13 crore in December 2017.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 53.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.17% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.