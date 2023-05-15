Gillanders Arbu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.42 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.42 crore in March 2023 down 15.64% from Rs. 91.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2023 down 101.48% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2023 down 94.57% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.
Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 75.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 9.63% over the last 12 months.
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.42
|103.24
|91.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.42
|103.24
|91.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.46
|20.16
|28.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.70
|21.81
|1.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.85
|-6.91
|-0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.42
|32.93
|29.99
|Depreciation
|2.91
|3.01
|2.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.60
|33.82
|38.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.53
|-1.59
|-9.91
|Other Income
|7.67
|6.07
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.86
|4.48
|-7.57
|Interest
|4.42
|3.99
|4.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.28
|0.49
|-12.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.28
|0.49
|-12.45
|Tax
|-5.46
|-0.25
|-7.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.81
|0.74
|-5.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.81
|0.74
|-5.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.81
|0.74
|-5.37
|Equity Share Capital
|21.34
|21.34
|21.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.07
|0.35
|-2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-5.07
|0.35
|-2.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.07
|0.35
|-2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-5.07
|0.35
|-2.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited