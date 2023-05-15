English
    Gillanders Arbu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.42 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.42 crore in March 2023 down 15.64% from Rs. 91.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2023 down 101.48% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2023 down 94.57% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.

    Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 75.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 9.63% over the last 12 months.

    Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.42103.2491.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.42103.2491.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.4620.1628.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.7021.811.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.85-6.91-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.4232.9329.99
    Depreciation2.913.012.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6033.8238.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.53-1.59-9.91
    Other Income7.676.072.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.864.48-7.57
    Interest4.423.994.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.280.49-12.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.280.49-12.45
    Tax-5.46-0.25-7.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.810.74-5.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.810.74-5.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.810.74-5.37
    Equity Share Capital21.3421.3421.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.070.35-2.51
    Diluted EPS-5.070.35-2.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.070.35-2.51
    Diluted EPS-5.070.35-2.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Gillanders Arbu #Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co #Results
    May 15, 2023 09:05 am