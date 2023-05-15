Gillanders Arbu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.42 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.42 crore in March 2023 down 15.64% from Rs. 91.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2023 down 101.48% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2023 down 94.57% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2022.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 75.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 9.63% over the last 12 months.