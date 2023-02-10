Gillanders Arbu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.24 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.24 crore in December 2022 down 9.25% from Rs. 113.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 90.23% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2022 down 56.45% from Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2021.