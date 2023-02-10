English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gillanders Arbu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.24 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.24 crore in December 2022 down 9.25% from Rs. 113.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 90.23% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2022 down 56.45% from Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2021.

    Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.24143.56113.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.24143.56113.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.1627.9627.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.818.0314.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.910.88-1.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.9337.4129.46
    Depreciation3.013.093.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.8245.1832.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.5921.018.60
    Other Income6.073.915.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.4824.9214.12
    Interest3.994.395.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.4920.538.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.4920.538.45
    Tax-0.252.440.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.7418.097.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.7418.097.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.7418.097.54
    Equity Share Capital21.3421.3421.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.358.473.53
    Diluted EPS0.358.473.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.358.473.53
    Diluted EPS0.358.473.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited