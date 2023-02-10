Gillanders Arbu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.24 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.24 crore in December 2022 down 9.25% from Rs. 113.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 90.23% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2022 down 56.45% from Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2021.

Gillanders Arbu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in December 2021.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 78.55 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.59% returns over the last 6 months and 21.59% over the last 12 months.