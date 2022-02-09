Gillanders Arbu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 113.76 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.76 crore in December 2021 up 12.16% from Rs. 101.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021 up 125.77% from Rs. 29.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.20 crore in December 2021 up 1014.89% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2020.

Gillanders Arbu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.72 in December 2020.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 69.65 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)