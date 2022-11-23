Gilada Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2022 up 18.69% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 up 15.71% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 8.06% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

Gilada Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2021.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 18.35 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.86% returns over the last 6 months