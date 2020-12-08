Gilada Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 3.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in September 2020 up 3.1% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2020 up 27.53% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020 up 34.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2019.

Gilada Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2019.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 24.15 on December 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 164.80% returns over the last 12 months.