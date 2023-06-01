Gilada Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 28.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 28.05% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 15.85% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 up 38.71% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Gilada Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2022.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 10.98 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -58.72% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.