Gilada Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 44.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in March 2022 up 44.71% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 2536.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 63.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Gilada Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 16.85 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.02% returns over the last 12 months.