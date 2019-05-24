Gilada Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore in March 2019 up 34.12% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 up 234.96% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 69.49% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.

Gilada Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2018.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 15.35 on April 18, 2019 (BSE)