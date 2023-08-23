Gilada Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 26.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in June 2023 up 26.08% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 36.23% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

Gilada Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 11.39 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.86% returns over the last 6 months and -27.91% over the last 12 months.