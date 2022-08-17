Gilada Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in June 2022 up 37.35% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Gilada Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2021.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 15.90 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.93% returns over the last 6 months