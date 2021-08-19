Gilada Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in June 2021 up 3.68% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 61.35% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021 up 109.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Gilada Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2020.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 41.00 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)