Gilada Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 55.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 55.38% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 78.52% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 52.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.