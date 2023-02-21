Gilada Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 55.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 55.38% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 78.52% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 52.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Gilada Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 14.50 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.23% returns over the last 6 months and -7.99% over the last 12 months.