Gilada Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, down 12.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in December 2021 down 12.02% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 down 67.55% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 down 41.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.

Gilada Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2020.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 69.50 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.08% returns over the last 12 months.