Gilada Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in December 2020 up 2.92% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 105.51% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 up 92.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

Gilada Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2019.

Gilada Finance shares closed at 41.75 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 279.55% returns over the last 12 months.