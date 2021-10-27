GIL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 421.91 crore, up 88.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.91 crore in September 2021 up 88.03% from Rs. 224.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.15 crore in September 2021 up 244.19% from Rs. 18.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.93 crore in September 2021 up 143.64% from Rs. 44.71 crore in September 2020.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.47 in September 2020.

GIL shares closed at 333.50 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.38% returns over the last 6 months and 375.75% over the last 12 months.