GIL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 224.38 crore, up 20.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.38 crore in September 2020 up 20.96% from Rs. 185.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.06 crore in September 2020 up 228.16% from Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.71 crore in September 2020 up 44.37% from Rs. 30.97 crore in September 2019.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2019.

GIL shares closed at 69.90 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 147.43% returns over the last 6 months and 111.50% over the last 12 months.