GIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 388.79 crore, up 64.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.79 crore in March 2021 up 64.44% from Rs. 236.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.87 crore in March 2021 up 765.48% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.98 crore in March 2021 up 127.8% from Rs. 43.45 crore in March 2020.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2020.

GIL shares closed at 235.70 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 180.93% returns over the last 6 months and 808.29% over the last 12 months.