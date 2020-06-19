GIL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 236.44 crore, up 35.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.44 crore in March 2020 up 35.74% from Rs. 174.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2020 down 44.94% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.45 crore in March 2020 up 30.76% from Rs. 33.23 crore in March 2019.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

GIL shares closed at 29.05 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.57% returns over the last 6 months