GIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.03 crore, up 241.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.03 crore in June 2021 up 241.66% from Rs. 90.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.57 crore in June 2021 up 183.87% from Rs. 34.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.60 crore in June 2021 up 1137.38% from Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2020.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.78 in June 2020.

GIL shares closed at 235.45 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.48% returns over the last 6 months and 527.87% over the last 12 months.