GIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 424.42 crore, up 34.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.42 crore in December 2021 up 34.04% from Rs. 316.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.64 crore in December 2021 up 82.59% from Rs. 34.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.47 crore in December 2021 up 58.97% from Rs. 70.12 crore in December 2020.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2020.

GIL shares closed at 473.05 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)