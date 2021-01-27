GIL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore, up 35.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.64 crore in December 2020 up 35.25% from Rs. 234.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.31 crore in December 2020 up 2525.66% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.12 crore in December 2020 up 98.25% from Rs. 35.37 crore in December 2019.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

GIL shares closed at 169.10 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 350.93% returns over the last 6 months and 212.57% over the last 12 months.