GIL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 422.22 crore, up 87.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.22 crore in September 2021 up 87.76% from Rs. 224.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.06 crore in September 2021 up 264.53% from Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.30 crore in September 2021 up 148.33% from Rs. 46.43 crore in September 2020.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2020.

GIL shares closed at 334.65 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.14% returns over the last 6 months and 382.55% over the last 12 months.