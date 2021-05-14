MARKET NEWS

GIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 388.79 crore, up 63.52% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Greenpanel Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 388.79 crore in March 2021 up 63.52% from Rs. 237.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.46 crore in March 2021 up 647.55% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.01 crore in March 2021 up 113.71% from Rs. 46.33 crore in March 2020.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2020.

GIL shares closed at 235.70 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 180.93% returns over the last 6 months and 808.29% over the last 12 months.

Greenpanel Industries Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations388.79316.93237.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations388.79316.93237.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials168.17138.55108.54
Purchase of Traded Goods4.163.572.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.97-1.25-15.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.1625.1925.04
Depreciation17.0017.3917.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.3282.4671.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.0151.0127.43
Other Income2.000.400.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.0151.4128.41
Interest-3.6714.2116.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.6737.2111.62
Exceptional Items-----10.84
P/L Before Tax85.6737.210.79
Tax29.226.76-6.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.4630.457.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.4630.457.55
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.4630.457.55
Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.602.480.62
Diluted EPS4.602.480.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.602.480.62
Diluted EPS4.602.480.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GIL #Greenpanel Industries Limited #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 08:11 pm

