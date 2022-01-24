GIL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 424.42 crore, up 33.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.42 crore in December 2021 up 33.92% from Rs. 316.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.07 crore in December 2021 up 107.14% from Rs. 30.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.38 crore in December 2021 up 64.8% from Rs. 68.80 crore in December 2020.

GIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.48 in December 2020.

GIL shares closed at 472.85 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)