GIC Re Q1 net profit up 98% to Rs 771 crore

State-owned reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) posted a 97.7 percent rise year-on-year (YoY) in its first quarter net profit to Rs 771.42 crore on lower underwriting losses.

The reinsurer saw a 9.3 percent YoY growth in gross premium income of the company to Rs 18,791.45 crore. The underwriting loss reduced to Rs 96.37 crore in Q1FY19 as against Rs 658.47 crore in the year ago period.

The combined ratio -- a measure of insurer profitability calculated by taking the sum of claim-related losses and general business costs, divided by the earned premiums over the period -- stood at 99.9 percent for Q1 compared to 99.7 percent in the year ago period. The company's net worth (without fair value change account) increased by 21.6 percent YoY to Rs 22,297.66 crore at the of the first quarter.

Among segments, agriculture accounted for the largest share of gross premiums at Rs 10,696.27 crore. This was followed by motors at Rs 2,036.33 crore.

The Return on Equity (RoE) (unannualized), was 3.5 percent in the first quarter as compared to 2.1 percent in the year ago period. The solvency ratio stood at 1.77 as on June 30 2018, which is above the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50.

GIC Re's total assets increased by 15 percent YoY to Rs 121,747.89 crore as on June 30, 2018.

Internationally, GIC Re is a reinsurance partner for the Afro-Asian region, leading reinsurance programmes of several insurance companies in Middle East and North Africa, and Asia including SAARC countries.

In a statement, the reinsurer said that while official confirmation is awaited, it is expected that GIC Re was the 10th largest global reinsurer group based on 2017-18 figures.

In April 2018, a syndicate supported by capitalisation by GIC Re became operational at Lloyd's of London. This, said GIC Re, marks an inflexion point in its history since it will help broaden and diversify its international portfolio.