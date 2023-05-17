English
    GIC Housing Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 281.17 crore, down 2.45% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GIC Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 281.17 crore in March 2023 down 2.45% from Rs. 288.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.29 crore in March 2023 up 6.69% from Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.18 crore in March 2023 up 7.08% from Rs. 242.04 crore in March 2022.

    GIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.10 in March 2022.

    GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 183.70 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.86% returns over the last 6 months and 34.68% over the last 12 months.

    GIC Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations276.93278.74285.21
    Other Operating Income4.242.073.01
    Total Income From Operations281.17280.81288.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.4713.9212.72
    Depreciation3.472.003.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-6.83-13.4419.17
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5715.3416.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.49262.99237.25
    Other Income6.223.471.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax255.71266.46238.98
    Interest178.19178.25165.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.5288.2173.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.5288.2173.37
    Tax25.2322.8024.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.2965.4149.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.2965.4149.01
    Equity Share Capital53.8553.8553.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7112.159.10
    Diluted EPS9.7112.159.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7112.159.10
    Diluted EPS9.7112.159.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #GIC Housing Fin #GIC Housing Finance #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 10:34 pm