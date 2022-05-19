GIC Housing Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.22 crore, down 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.22 crore in March 2022 down 3.48% from Rs. 298.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2022 down 38.51% from Rs. 79.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.15 crore in March 2022 down 70.75% from Rs. 304.76 crore in March 2021.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.80 in March 2021.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 139.70 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 12.34% over the last 12 months.