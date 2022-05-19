 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GIC Housing Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.22 crore, down 3.48% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GIC Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 288.22 crore in March 2022 down 3.48% from Rs. 298.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2022 down 38.51% from Rs. 79.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.15 crore in March 2022 down 70.75% from Rs. 304.76 crore in March 2021.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.80 in March 2021.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 139.70 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 12.34% over the last 12 months.

GIC Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 285.21 289.36 296.13
Other Operating Income 3.01 2.28 2.49
Total Income From Operations 288.22 291.64 298.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.61 172.24 10.62
Depreciation 3.06 3.05 1.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 19.17 -0.65 -23.34
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.02 8.90 15.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.36 108.10 295.08
Other Income 1.73 1.34 8.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.09 109.44 303.68
Interest 12.72 11.45 189.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.37 97.99 114.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.37 97.99 114.49
Tax 24.36 21.46 34.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.01 76.53 79.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.01 76.53 79.70
Equity Share Capital 53.85 53.85 53.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.10 14.21 14.80
Diluted EPS 9.10 14.21 14.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.10 14.21 14.80
Diluted EPS 9.10 14.21 14.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #GIC Housing Fin #GIC Housing Finance #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.