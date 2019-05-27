GIC Housing Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 323.49 crore, up 8.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.49 crore in March 2019 up 8.92% from Rs. 297.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.99 crore in March 2019 down 14.83% from Rs. 59.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.69 crore in March 2019 up 10.25% from Rs. 268.21 crore in March 2018.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.47 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.12 in March 2018.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 264.25 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -30.15% over the last 12 months.