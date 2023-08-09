English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GIC Housing Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.43 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GIC Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 268.43 crore in June 2023 down 2.03% from Rs. 273.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.81 crore in June 2023 down 18.81% from Rs. 39.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.61 crore in June 2023 up 2.16% from Rs. 223.77 crore in June 2022.

    GIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.28 in June 2022.

    GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 180.95 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.26% returns over the last 6 months and 32.86% over the last 12 months.

    GIC Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations266.08276.93272.47
    Other Operating Income2.354.241.51
    Total Income From Operations268.43281.17273.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.0622.4710.80
    Depreciation3.673.472.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies10.54-6.8331.96
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8312.579.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.33249.49219.02
    Other Income2.616.222.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax224.94255.71221.39
    Interest183.01178.19170.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9377.5250.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.9377.5250.90
    Tax10.1225.2311.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.8152.2939.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.8152.2939.18
    Equity Share Capital53.8553.8553.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.919.717.28
    Diluted EPS5.919.717.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.919.717.28
    Diluted EPS5.919.717.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #GIC Housing Fin #GIC Housing Finance #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!