GIC Housing Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.98 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.98 crore in June 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 272.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.18 crore in June 2022 up 1299.29% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.77 crore in June 2022 up 20.25% from Rs. 186.09 crore in June 2021.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 136.20 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and -19.43% over the last 12 months.