    GIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 291.64 crore, down 6.33% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GIC Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 291.64 crore in December 2021 down 6.33% from Rs. 311.34 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.53 crore in December 2021 up 25.5% from Rs. 60.98 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.49 crore in December 2021 down 58.79% from Rs. 272.99 crore in December 2020.

    GIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 14.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.32 in December 2020.

    GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 159.20 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and 30.01% over the last 12 months.

    GIC Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.36295.34311.08
    Other Operating Income2.282.440.26
    Total Income From Operations291.64297.78311.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost172.24178.9511.28
    Depreciation3.051.391.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.6530.6617.87
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.9017.8610.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.1068.92270.78
    Other Income1.342.010.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.4470.93271.64
    Interest11.4512.75200.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.9958.1870.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.9958.1870.99
    Tax21.4612.9510.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.5345.2360.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.5345.2360.98
    Equity Share Capital53.8553.8553.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.218.4011.32
    Diluted EPS14.218.4011.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.218.4011.32
    Diluted EPS14.218.4011.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 1, 2022 03:11 pm
