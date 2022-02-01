GIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 291.64 crore, down 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.64 crore in December 2021 down 6.33% from Rs. 311.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.53 crore in December 2021 up 25.5% from Rs. 60.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.49 crore in December 2021 down 58.79% from Rs. 272.99 crore in December 2020.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 14.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.32 in December 2020.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 159.20 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and 30.01% over the last 12 months.