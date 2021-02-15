GIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 311.34 crore, down 0.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.34 crore in December 2020 down 0.25% from Rs. 312.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.98 crore in December 2020 up 329.13% from Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.99 crore in December 2020 up 6.22% from Rs. 257.01 crore in December 2019.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 11.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2019.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 122.05 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.56% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.