GIC Housing Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 306.16 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.16 crore in December 2018 up 8.76% from Rs. 281.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.02 crore in December 2018 down 16.99% from Rs. 42.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.81 crore in December 2018 up 10.91% from Rs. 246.88 crore in December 2017.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.83 in December 2017.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 238.80 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.15% returns over the last 6 months and 1.36% over the last 12 months.