GIC Housing Fin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.98 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GIC Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 273.98 crore in June 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 272.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.17 crore in June 2022 up 1308.99% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.76 crore in June 2022 up 20.26% from Rs. 186.07 crore in June 2021.

GIC Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

GIC Housing Fin shares closed at 135.95 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.91% over the last 12 months.

GIC Housing Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 272.47 285.21 272.01
Other Operating Income 1.51 3.01 --
Total Income From Operations 273.98 288.22 272.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.81 12.72 11.28
Depreciation 2.38 3.06 1.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 31.96 19.17 69.12
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.82 16.03 7.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.01 237.24 183.32
Other Income 2.37 1.73 1.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.38 238.97 184.99
Interest 170.49 165.61 184.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.89 73.36 0.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.89 73.36 0.84
Tax 11.72 24.36 -1.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.17 49.00 2.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.17 49.00 2.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.17 49.00 2.78
Equity Share Capital 53.85 53.85 53.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.27 9.10 0.52
Diluted EPS 7.27 9.10 0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.27 9.10 0.52
Diluted EPS 7.27 9.10 0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
