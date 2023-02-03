 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GIC Housing Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GIC Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 291.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.44 crore in December 2022 down 14.46% from Rs. 76.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.49 crore in December 2022 down 1.74% from Rs. 273.25 crore in December 2021.

GIC Housing Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 278.74 275.94 289.36
Other Operating Income 2.07 3.03 2.28
Total Income From Operations 280.81 278.97 291.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.93 12.71 11.45
Depreciation 2.00 2.03 3.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -13.44 5.73 -0.65
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.31 11.70 8.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 263.01 246.80 268.86
Other Income 3.48 1.92 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.49 248.72 270.20
Interest 178.25 175.56 172.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.24 73.16 97.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 88.24 73.16 97.96
Tax 22.80 16.85 21.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.44 56.31 76.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.44 56.31 76.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 65.44 56.31 76.50
Equity Share Capital 53.85 53.85 53.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.15 10.46 14.21
Diluted EPS 12.15 10.46 14.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.15 10.46 14.21
Diluted EPS 12.15 10.46 14.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited