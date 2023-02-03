GIC Housing Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 291.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.44 crore in December 2022 down 14.46% from Rs. 76.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.49 crore in December 2022 down 1.74% from Rs. 273.25 crore in December 2021.