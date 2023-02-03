English
    GIC Housing Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GIC Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.71% from Rs. 291.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.44 crore in December 2022 down 14.46% from Rs. 76.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.49 crore in December 2022 down 1.74% from Rs. 273.25 crore in December 2021.

    GIC Housing Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations278.74275.94289.36
    Other Operating Income2.073.032.28
    Total Income From Operations280.81278.97291.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9312.7111.45
    Depreciation2.002.033.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-13.445.73-0.65
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3111.708.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax263.01246.80268.86
    Other Income3.481.921.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax266.49248.72270.20
    Interest178.25175.56172.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.2473.1697.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax88.2473.1697.96
    Tax22.8016.8521.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.4456.3176.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.4456.3176.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.4456.3176.50
    Equity Share Capital53.8553.8553.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1510.4614.21
    Diluted EPS12.1510.4614.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.1510.4614.21
    Diluted EPS12.1510.4614.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited