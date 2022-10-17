GI Engineering Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, up 94834.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in September 2022 up 94834.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 2184.37% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 1400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

GI Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

GI Engineering shares closed at 5.05 on September 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.67% returns over the last 6 months and 80.36% over the last 12 months.