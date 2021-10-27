GI Engineering Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 10.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 10.93% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 99.34% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 98.96% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2020.

GI Engineering shares closed at 3.95 on October 13, 2021 (NSE)