GI Engineering Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 375.58 crore, up 1281757.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.58 crore in March 2023 up 1281757.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 15639.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 18600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.