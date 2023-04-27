 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GI Engineering Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 375.58 crore, up 1281757.68% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GI Engineering Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 375.58 crore in March 2023 up 1281757.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 15639.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 18600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

GI Engineering Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 375.58 438.76 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 375.58 438.76 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 375.37 437.89 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.11 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.74 -0.01
Other Income 1.89 0.58 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.85 1.33 -0.01
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.85 1.33 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.85 1.33 -0.01
Tax 0.42 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.43 1.33 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.43 1.33 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 36.26 36.26 8.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 0.37 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.39 0.37 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 0.37 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.39 0.37 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited